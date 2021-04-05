Rand Paul on Georgia vs. Coca-Cola, MLB, Delta: ‘If They Want to Boycott Us, Why Don’t We Boycott Them?’

Monday on FNC’s “The Story,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) suggested Republicans and other conservatives that take issue with punitive actions taken by corporate America against Georgia for the passage of a law by the Georgia Assembly to shore up election integrity take on those companies with their own boycott.

The Kentucky Republican argued going “woke” should come at a price for publicly traded businesses that get involved in politics.

“They started it,” he said. “Major League Baseball wants to boycott the whole state of Georgia, including Atlanta. They have already gotten rid of the All-Star Game and the draft. And they’re doing it because they don’t like a Republican law, a law that actually expands voting. It doesn’t contract voting. Georgia now has more early voting than New York has. So, it’s kind of ridiculous. Even the facts don’t meet what they’re trying to do. But my point is, yes, if they want to boycott us, why don’t we boycott them? This is the only thing that will teach them a lesson. If Coca-Cola wants to only operate in Democrat states and wants only Democrats to drink Coca-Cola, God love them.”

“We will see how well they do when half of the country quits drinking Coca-Cola, when half the country quit using Delta,” Paul continued. “So, the thing is, is, they’re all woke, but they’re really doing something that is against the financial interests of every business. Publicly traded businesses usually don’t get involved with politics because it hurts their bottom line to make half the country unhappy.”

