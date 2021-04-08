Hawley: Democrat ‘Gun Crisis’ Efforts ‘Really About Confiscating Weapons’

Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) insisted efforts by Democrats to take on what President Joe Biden earlier in the day deemed a “gun crisis,” and a “public health crisis” had more to them than was being revealed.

Hawley told fill-in host Pete Hegseth that Democrats, as they had stated during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary campaign, were interested in confiscating weapons and ultimately taking away one’s right to bear arms.

“This is really about confiscating weapons. I mean, this is what the left has wanted to do for a long time. This is what half the presidential candidates or more on the Democrat side ran on just a year ago, in their primaries, and at the end of the day, the only way to make work with Biden and the others want to do, and the legislation they propose is to have a national gun registry, and ultimately to take away firearms from law-abiding citizens. That is where this is headed. That’s what many of them have been open, many Democrats have been open about wanting to do is anti-gun activists who he is trying to put it the ATF that’s what that’s what he wants to do.”

“So, this is where it’s headed,” Hawley continued. “And can I just, by the way, say that this idea that somehow cracking down on the Second Amendment is going to help revitalize economic prospects for the working class. This from Joe Biden, the guy who has presided over millions of jobs going to China, who has thought that that’s a great deal, whose economic policies and the Obama-Biden Administration hollowed out the working class. And now he says if I take away your right to bear arms, that that’ll be good for you economically. I mean, it’s just this is insanity.”

