MSNBC’s Reid, Kirschner Suggest DeSantis Involved in Gaetz Scandals

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid and NBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner suggested that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) could be involved in the sex and drug scandals involving Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Reid said, “So the question for Gaetz, because, obviously, Greenberg has to give somebody bigger than him, that would be Gaetz. Here is, at least per the reporting, the people who were on that Bahamas trip, notice if you see somebody’s name that rings a couple of times: You had at least five women, per POLITICO, you had Gaetz, you had a guy named Jason Pirozzolo — the hand surgeon and GOP fundraiser to Ron DeSantis, who apparently, Gaetz wanted to turn into the attorney general of Florida — there’s Halsey Beshears, a former state legislator and former appointed official in the DeSantis administration. If you’re Ron DeSantis, does this feel like it’s creeping closer to you because these are your friends, these are your allies?”

Kirschner responded, “Yeah, just as Greenberg’s lawyer said about Matt Gaetz when he left the courthouse the other day, he said, you know what, if I were Matt Gaetz, I don’t think I’d be all that comfortable right about now. You have to believe that DeSantis — I mean, these are his boys, these are his guys, right? We’ve seen the pictures. We’ve heard the stories. You have to believe that Ron DeSantis, if he has done anything wrong, feels like things are creeping closer and closer to him.”

(h/t NewsBusters)

