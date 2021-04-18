Graham: ‘Joe Biden Has Created a Lot of Instability in a Very Short Period of Time’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Justice” on Saturday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told host Jeanine Pirro warned of “chaos” under President Joe Biden over roughly the past three months of his early presidency.

The South Carolina Republican included the border, Ukraine, China and Afghanistan as hot spots that had erupted since Inauguration Day.

“Well, it is not a crisis. It is chaos,” he said. “I was down there just a few weeks ago. We had 172,000 people come to the country illegally in March alone. We’re on track to do 2 million. The Border Patrol told the Biden administration during the transition, if you reverse Trump policies, there will be a run on the border. They were right. I’ve never been more worried than I am now about the world at large, writ large. You’ve got the Russians threatening to go into Ukraine. You’ve got the Chinese threatening Taiwan. The border is completely out of control. We’re going to withdraw completely from Afghanistan and make sure the Taliban takes care of Al-Qaeda and ISIS. That’s insane.”

“So Joe Biden has created a lot of instability in a very short period of time, and if he doesn’t change his policies on the border, the worse is yet to come,” Graham added. “If he doesn’t get tougher with the Iranians, they are going to have a bomb before you know it. I’m really worried about the world under the Biden administration. They are clueless in my view in terms of the threats we face at the border and abroad.”

