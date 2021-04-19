Trump: Looking at 2024 Run ‘Very Seriously, Beyond Seriously’

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” former President Donald Trump discussed his future plans, including another bid for the White House in 2024.

Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity he was looking at the 2024 bid “beyond seriously” during a sitdown interview at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, FL.

“First of all, it’s a long time,” he said. “The odds, the odds. What are the odds? Look, I’ve got tremendous numbers. Nobody has ever gotten the numbers I’ve got. No sitting president has come even close. There is more popularity now than there was the day before the election because they see how bad things are at the border. They see what is going on. They see their guns are going to be gone — their Second Amendment. Their taxes are going up. Regulations are going through the roof. Jobs are going to go up.”

“It’s going to take a little while to show,” Trump added. “But if they add all these regulations back, the jobs are going to be gone. Your energy independence is going to be gone. But I say this — I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously. From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet.”

