Hawley: ‘Absolutely Vital’ GOP Moves Away from Dependence on Mega-Corporations

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime, ” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) lobbied for his party to end its dependence on so-called mega-corporations with interests that do not align with the party’s voters.

“It’s absolutely vital that the Republican Party as a party move away from its dependence on these mega-corporations, especially the multinational globalist ones, and listen actually to voters,” he said. “I mean, this is, this should be a no-brainer, but it is absolutely vital, Ben. Our voters have been telling us for years that they don’t like our jobs being shipped overseas. They don’t like the way that these corporations kowtow to China on one hand and then turned around and lecture Americans about what social justice at home when they are some of the worst offenders.”

“I mean, look at who is actually dependent on global slavery,” Hawley continued. “It’s a lot of these corporations who depend on slave labor or exploited labor. It’s the same corporations, and yet here they want to tell Americans what to do. So, we need to — it’s time for Republicans to get tough and to say that we are not taking orders from these corporations. We’re not going to base our policy around them. And it’s time we listen to our voters. And we’ve got to get tough on the corporations themselves. And I say again for those that are monopolies. They should be broken up.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor