Meghan McCain: ‘I Beg of Everyone on the Right Stop Politicizing’ Floyd’s Death — There’s ‘No Empathy’

Meghan McCain told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that she was begging the right to “stop politicizing” the killing of George Floyd by former police officer Derek Chauvin.

In a video from Fox News, co-host Greg Gutfeld said, “I’m glad he was found guilty on all charges, even if he might not be guilty of all charges. I am glad that he is guilty of all charges because I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames.”

Co-host Sara Haines, “I had the most reaction to was Fox News Greg Gutfeld, the clip we jus played. That man said the words out loud that even if Chauvin isn’t guilty, I hope he’s found guilty. One, you would compromise a justice system so you could sleep at night. Two, he said his neighborhood was looted and he didn’t like how that felt. Let’s go back to if we put a knee on your neck and how George Floyd felt. Three, this is a life lost; literally, you’re talking about a case where someone will no longer breathe again. They have a family, a daughter. You’re talking about your neighborhood? There were so many offenses in one statement that even his own colleagues moaned through that whole clip. ‘Please, just atop’ He is awful. It sounds like Chauvin isn’t the only one with a very little heart.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked, “Meghan when you heard these various statements, what was going through your mind?”

McCain said, “I mean, I have different feelings about Nancy Pelosi and Greg Gutfeld. Honestly, I’m just so emotionally moved by the Floyd family and Mr. Crump coming on. I think we should focus on their pain and their grief, and their trauma. As we have said on this show, let them heal and move forward. Please, I beg of everyone on the right, stop politicizing this. A man was murdered on in cold blood, and we all saw it on the internet. There is just no empathy. It makes me think these people have never experienced loss and grief of any kind if you don’t have the humanity to not make this about you and not make this about your neighborhood. I just don’t know what to say. I wish that family peace if it’s possible.”

