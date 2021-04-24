Sanders: Biden ‘Off to a Good Start’ on Climate

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that President Joe Biden’s climate goals and plans to accomplish them are “a good start.”

Sanders said, “Well, I think we’re off to a good start. We’re going to need a whole lot of discussion to fill in the details. But here is the bottom line: If we do not act extraordinarily aggressively, not only ourselves, but the entire world, what we are talking about is an unprecedented crisis facing the entire planet. We’re talking about more drought, more floods, more extreme weather disturbances, more disease. And today, a major, major insurance company, Swiss Re, declared that there would be a 14% reduction in global output, economic output by 2050. that’s a $23 trillion reduction in global output as a result of climate change. so, wolf, this is a moment in which we have got to act aggressively, lead the world, transform our energy system away from fossil fuel to energy efficiency. and when we do that, as the president indicated, we can create millions of good-paying jobs.”

