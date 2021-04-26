LeVar Burton: Cancel Culture a ‘Misnomer’ — ‘Consequences Are Finally Encompassing Everybody’

Actor LeVar Burton said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the term “cancel culture” was a “misnomer.”

Burton said what is really happing is a “consequence culture and that consequences are finally encompassing everybody.”

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “We’ve talked on the show about the decision by the Dr. Suess estate to discontinue six of his books that feature racist imagery. What do you think of that decision and about the cancel culture surrounding works of art or artists that are controversial?”

Burton said, “You know what, it’s interesting because I just, for the Suess foundation did a voiceover for a video they have put together to remind us that Dr. Suess is more than simply a company that decided to put a couple of books on the shelf, to take them out of that rotation. That man, Theodor Geisel, is responsible for generations of wholesome, healthy, wonderful, creative content for children of all ages. So, I think we need to put things in perspective. In terms of cancel culture, I think it’s misnamed. That’s a misnomer. I think we have a consequence culture, and that consequences are finally encompassing everybody in the society, whereas they haven’t been ever in this country. I think there are good signs that are happening in the culture right now. I think it has everything to do with a new awareness on people who were simply unaware of the real nature of life in this country for people who have been othered since this nation began.”

