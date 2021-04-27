Whoopi Goldberg: Republicans Are ‘Inviting People to Test the Waters of Fascism’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-host Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that Republicans were “inviting people to test the waters of fascism.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “This has been a week of crazies on the Republican side. Rick Santorum is saying that Native American culture never existed. Lindsey Graham says there is no systemic racism in the United States. And Newt Gingrich says that a gay pride flag is un-American. OK?”

She added, “So the question is, what’s going on here? These are not stupid people, not really, but they seem to be very cynically appealing to a very low denominator out there, whoever these people are, who are so, like, in the cult and so enamored of Trumpism and so hating of liberals that they will believe anything that these guys tell them. It’s very un-American. And also, as an added gesture, there is no Republican position on what to do with the American people. So this is a big distraction from the fact that Joe Biden is killing — you know, killing it in the United States because he’s got fantastic programs going on, and the American people like it. So they’re upset about that, too. It’s just an insane time we’re in, and these people are making it worse.”

Goldberg said, “Well, it’s just listen to people try to rewrite history, you know. This is them inviting people to test the waters of fascism. That’s what I think. Test the waters and see, pretend that they do anything. They brought nothing to the United States. Pretend this doesn’t exist. Pretend so that we can all turn around and say, it’s them, get them. It’s freaky, but that is what it feels like to me.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN