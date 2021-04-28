Cruz Previews Biden Congressional Address: ‘Boring but Radical’

Wednesday ahead of President Joe Biden’s scheduled address before a joint session of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) provided some insight into how the speech will go — “boring but political.”

Cruz told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that the address will be the same as his first 100 days, which is a “quiet Uncle Joe” with a “radical agenda.”

“I think you can sum up the first 100 days of this presidency, and I think you can sum up the speech we are going to hear tonight in three words — boring but radical,” Cruz outlined. “I think Joe Biden has … made a decision to be as boring as possible. And you think of it — after four years of every day the president driving the news, I think it is probably smart politics on the Biden White House for people to wake up not ask themselves what did the president tweet last night, what did he say. I think you will see a quiet Uncle Joe speaking and giving calm, soothing words. But the underlying policies that are being implemented — this is not a moderate agenda. This is not a unity agenda. this is a radical agenda. Biden handed the Democratic Party over to Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and AOC. And in 100 days, we’ve seen some of the most radical policies implemented. We’ve seen the Keystone Pipeline shut down, tens of thousands of jobs destroyed with the stroke of a pen, we’ve seen trillions of dollars of spending, and tonight, Joe Biden is going to propose spending trillions of dollars more.”

He continued, “He’s going to propose trillions of dollars in additional taxes. If you are an American, if you’re working, your taxes are going up. He’s raising corporate taxes, individual taxes, the death tax, capital gains tax. He’s raising taxes on everything. And then, the radical plan — that I don’t expect to talk about, but it is front and center to his agenda — is to pack the U.S. Supreme Court to put four radical leftists on the court to take away our free speech rights, our religious liberty rights, our Second Amendment rights. This is truly a radical agenda, and I think that is what we are going to see laid out in calm and dulcet tones tonight.”

