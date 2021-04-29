Georgia Sec. of State Raffensperger: ‘If Georgia’s So Bad,’ What’s Biden Doing Here?

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) reacted to President Joe Biden visiting Georgia for a speech by stating that it’s odd that Biden is coming to the state after helping to convince Major League Baseball to cost Georgia money by moving its All-Star Game out of Atlanta, and “If Georgia’s so bad, then what’s he doing here?”

