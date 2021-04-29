Manchin: I Have Concerns with Biden’s Push for Bigger Government, Price Tag Is ‘a Lot’

During an interview with CNN on Thursday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said that he’s concerned about President Joe Biden’s push for bigger government, specifically its large price tag and concerns that it could stifle economic growth in the future.

CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju asked, “Are you concerned about this push for a more expansive government?”

Manchin responded, “Oh, most certainly, yeah. I am. But I want to see the details, as we talked before.” Manchin also stated that “we can’t overreach to the point to where we stymie investments, we stymie basically growth for 2022, ’23, ’24, and on. So, we’re going to look at all that.”

Manchin also said that the price tag for Biden’s proposals is “a lot.” He continued, “We’ve got 1.9 trillion that hasn’t gone out the door yet.”

He also stated that spending needs to be paid for.

Manchin also discussed passing the Democratic agenda through reconciliation. He stated, “I’m not for that. I’ve never been for that.”

