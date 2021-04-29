Pelosi: ‘I Feel Very Confident that the Democrats Will Hold the Majority After the Next Election’

Thursday on CBS’s “This Morning,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she was confident in Democrats’ election prospects in 2022.

Pelosi touted the Census results, which she hinted could be favorable for her party’s cause.

“[E]lections are always a contest, and you see what happens in them,” she said. “But I feel very confident that the Democrats will hold the majority after the next election. I think that we’re — for all the huffing and puffing the Republicans are doing, these numbers were not as good for them as they had hoped. They wanted three in Texas, two in Florida and the rest. But many of the — much of the growth in many of these places that picked up more numbers, more — more members in Congress, the growth was from Hispanics, African-Americans and the rest, so we’ll see where those votes go.”

“But this is right now,” Pelosi added. “The best politics of all is to get the job done for the American people, the blueprint that was put forth by the president last night to meet the needs of the American people. That’s what we’re about. We’re not worrying about who’s going to be speaker two years from now.”

