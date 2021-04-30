Del Rio Border Sector Chief: Border Situation Will Get Worse Before it Gets Better

During an interview aired on Friday’s “NBC Nightly News,” U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero predicted that the situation on the border will get worse before it gets better and he sees “no indication that they’re starting to slow down.”

NBC News Correspondent Morgan Chesky asked, “Do you see this getting worse before it gets better?”

Skero responded, “Unfortunately, I do. I do. I see no indication that they’re starting to slow down.”

Skero also stated that “The longer we have our agents occupied in processing, care, and detention, the less time we are out providing safety and security to the nation.”

