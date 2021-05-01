Velshi: Republicans ‘Using Race as a Political Weapon’ by Opposing 1619 Project

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Velshi,” host Ali Velshi argued that Republicans are “using race as a political weapon” by opposing the 1619 Project.

Velshi said, “244 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, structural racism continues to disproportionately segregate communities of color. And this week, following President Biden’s first address to Congress, Republicans sent the party’s only black senator to reject the ongoing debate about racism in America.”

After playing a clip from Scott’s speech, Velshi stated, “Now, the argument that America is not a racist country is one President Biden and Vice President Harris agreed with this week following Sen. Scott’s rebuttal, but the reality is the party is using race as a political weapon, and that’s his own party, Tim Scott’s party. For example, Senate [Minority] Leader Mitch McConnell and 37 Republican senators are looking to take the next step in a culture war against the 1619 Project, which aims to reframe American history to include the ugly first chapter of slavery in America.”

He later added, “Tim Scott can try and prove on the merits that America is not a racist country. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris said the same thing this week. The issue isn’t whether America is a racist country. It’s whether there are racists in power in America and what should be done about it.”

