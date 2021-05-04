Joy Reid on Jenner and Trans Sports: She’s a Republican and GOP Is ‘About Forcing the Other to Exist in Their Shadow’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid reacted to Republican California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner opposing allowing transgender people who are biologically male to compete in women’s sports by stating that Republicans “don’t actually care about fairness in girl’s sports,” and that the GOP is really “about forcing the other to exist in their shadow so that they can continue living in a country where their status is protected against all else.”

After playing a clip of Jenner, Reid stated, “Of course, Caitlyn Jenner, the Republican candidate for California governor who wants to lead that state does not speak for the trans community. But she is a long-time Republican who’s also a vehement Trump supporter and we know the Republican M.O. all too well. We know that they don’t actually care about fairness in girl’s sports, just like they don’t actually care about unborn fetuses. Because if they did care, they would also care about kids locked in cages and that America’s babies need affordable health care too. Their war against abortion, just like their war against marriage equality, it’s what we’re seeing in this war against trans kids. It’s about forcing the other to exist in their shadow so that they can continue living in a country where their status is protected against all else.”

