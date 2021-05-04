Khanna: Trump Shouldn’t Be on Facebook ‘Until the Situation Quiets Down’ – There Are ‘Still Insurrection Activities’ 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ayman Mohyeldin Reports,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that while he doesn’t necessarily support banning former President Donald Trump from Facebook for life, letting him back on now is too early, as Trump is still arguing that the 2020 election was stolen, and there are “still insurrection activities.” Khanna further stated that “At the very least, there should be a ban until the situation quiets down.”

Khanna said, “I think it would be a mistake to let him back on this early. There’s still a threat in terms of the big lie. He’s still promoting that. There [are] still insurrection activities. If they want to reconsider it down the line and don’t want to have a precedent of a lifetime ban, that’s one thing. But a few months after the January 6 incident just seems too soon to me, and I do think it would allow him back on in a way that could be dangerous.”

He added “[W]hat happened on January 6 crossed the line. I’m not saying that there should necessarily be a lifetime ban. Because I do take deplatforming very seriously and you don’t want to see a precedent of millions of people being deplatformed. But it’s only been a few months since January 6. At the very least, there should be a ban until the situation quiets down. And you just — today or yesterday, had the president out there still talking about the big lie. So, there has been no reflection, introspection, or change in his posture.”

