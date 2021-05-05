Behar: Facebook Banning Trump Is Like Keeping Mussolini Off the Radio

Joy Behar told her co-hosts on Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that Facebook upholding its ban of former President Donald Trump was like if Italy kept fascist leader Benito Mussolini from broadcasting on the radio in the 1940s.

Whoopi Goldberg asked, “Joy, what about you? What are your thoughts on this?”

Behar said, “You know, I think the First and Second Amendments both have limits. Even though I love the First Amendment like everybody else does. But I think that he’s too much of a danger to have such a big platform. Let him go on Fox. He needs to be marginalized. Let him speak to the choir over there who appreciate him and agree with everything he says. He doesn’t need to contaminate the airwaves all over the world with Facebook. I think about if this was in the 1940s in Italy would we want Mussolini on the radio? No, we would not.”

Goldberg said, “I kind of feel like, listen, there are things you shouldn’t be able to put out there for people. Again, whatever the current thinking of running into a theater and yelling fire, there are some things you just shouldn’t be able to do. You shouldn’t be able to panic people or get people to go do your dirty work. You shouldn’t be able to have the power to do that.”

