Meghan McCain: MAGA ‘Sausage-Fest’ Is ‘Shivving’ Liz Cheney for Not Worshiping ‘Cheeto Jesus’

Meghan McCain told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Republican lawmakers were being a “MAGA sausage-fest” for planning to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership role for “refusing to debase herself to Cheeto Jesus,” referring to former President Donald Trump.

McCain said, “What’s going on is Liz Cheney, by the way, was already, by the way, voted in January to stay in her position and overwhelmingly had support to stay when they tried to oust her before. What’s happening is it’s clear. I’m going to be a little crass. They’re shivving her for her going on television multiple times and saying the election wasn’t stolen and refusing to debase herself to Cheeto Jesus.”

She continued, “I don’t understand what is going on. I’ve spent the last five years of my life trying to accept, understand and include the MAGA base of this party. The message that’s being sent by the highest member of Republicans in Congress is that women like me and Liz Cheney, who refuse to bend the knee to President Trump but still remain loyal Republicans, we don’t have a place in this party. We are worthless. We’re not worth fighting for to keep. I think it’s fakakta-esque to try and spin this in a way that this is anything else but her not supporting President Trump.”

McCain added, “The leadership in the party is doubling down that Trump is the future. Now, what happened when we are doubling down that Trump is the future? We lost four, count them four senate seats in the last election in red states, including my home state in Arizona. We lost a giant election Spectacularly. Midterms are coming up. President Biden is expanding the government in the way that’s the largest since LBJ. That’s what we should be focusing on. Instead, we’ll blood let the party from women like me, college-educated women that lost you the election in the first place. I don’t understand it. It’s the most asinine politics I’ve seen in a very long time in a cacophony of asinine politics. I feel very defensive of Liz Cheney. If you do this, which it looks like they are going to do, I promise you there’s going to be consequences. Go ahead. Go ahead in this sausage fest of MAGA up on Capitol Hill. Pull her out and put another woman in who will do anything you want for President Trump. The election wasn’t stolen. He’s Jesus. It’s only Trumpism going forward. See where this lands us in midterms. I’m absolutely furious.”

