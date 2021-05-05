‘Morning Joe’: Trump Has Taken the GOP ‘Hostage’ — Liz Cheney the Unwanted ‘Rescuer’

Wednesday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” reacted to the effort to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her position as Republican Conference chair over her continued opposition to former President Donald Trump.

After quoting a Wall Street Journal op-ed entitled, “Purging Liz Cheney,” co-host Mika Brzezinski accused Trump of taking the GOP “hostage.”

“Joe, it just goes back to our lead story, and how serious it is — what this judge has said about the Trump presidency, about the Mueller report that the president with the help of the attorney general used the Mueller report to drum up hate, to foment anger, and it all led up to January 6, and by the way, took the Republican Party hostage, and they are choosing to stay there,” she advised.

Host Joe Scarborough wondered why the GOP is so fixated on Dr. Suess, Mr. Potato Head, Cheney breaking with Trump and the 2020 presidential election.

“They’re continuing to lie about the 2020 election when everybody knows they’re lying about the 2020 election,” Scarborough proclaimed.

He then noted Cheney’s conservative voting record, adding, “This is madness.”

Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele agreed with Brzezinski, saying the GOP likes where it is and does not want her to rescue the party.

“It’s not like she was this outlier,” Steele said of Cheney.

“But, Mika has given us the right image here,” he added. “Liz Cheney is the rescuer. She’s come, and she’s found the hostages. And she’s saying, ‘Come on. Follow me out of the building. Come on. I’ve got a way.’ And they’re sitting there going, ‘No, no, no, we want to stay. We like it here. In fact — bad rescuer. Bad person trying to save us from ourselves.’ That’s where we are.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent