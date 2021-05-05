Warren: We Need Regulations on Tech to Ensure ‘We Can Actually Hear the Truth’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reacted to Facebook’s review board deciding whether to reinstate former President Donald Trump’s account by saying that Facebook is more powerful than the government and part of the way we have to address that is to implement “government regulations that really go to the question of making sure that we have an opportunity in this country to have a democracy that functions, and that we can actually hear the truth for people.”

Warren said, “I am really glad that I don’t have to get up every morning and wonder what Donald Trump has tweeted when most people were asleep. But that’s not the issue here. The issue is that we now have this corporation that is so giant, that is so powerful, it even names its review board the supreme court. Are you kidding me? No — these are not folks who are somehow confirmed by Congress. These are not people who were elected by the public. These are not people who you even know what their names are. This means we’ve got a corporation more powerful than government. And there are two things we need to do about that: The first one is, we need to break up corporations of that size. We need to break them up so we get more competition in business and we need to break them up because they exercise too much political power. Then part two is we need to actually put in some government regulations that protect us, government regulations that really go to the question of making sure that we have an opportunity in this country to have a democracy that functions, and that we can actually hear the truth for people.”

