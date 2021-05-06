Barrasso: Biden ‘Marching to the Tune’ of China, Russia by Waiving Vaccine Patents

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Senate Republican Conference Chair John Barrasso (R-WY) criticized President Joe Biden for supporting waiving patent protections on coronavirus vaccines by saying Biden is “marching to the tune of the World Trade Organization and the World Health Organization,” which is set by China and Russia and that Biden is offering up the trade secrets that the U.S. worries about China stealing “on a silver platter.”

Barrasso said, “I disagree with the administration on this, Stuart. Joe Biden is once again marching to the tune of the World Trade Organization and the World Health Organization, and we know who calls that tune, it’s Communist China and it’s Russia. We worry about China stealing our trade secrets. This is Joe Biden offering them up on a silver platter.”

He added, “I think it violates the rule of law. It blows off intellectual property rights. And the countries that are involved are going to have a very difficult time manufacturing the vaccine. This is a complicated process, needs specific equipment, well-trained individuals, it needs raw materials. We’re not talking about making M&Ms here Stuart. This is very involved. The best way to get more vaccine to people around the world is to expand the capacity of the people who are currently making the vaccine and then sending that out around the world, not sending out our own intellectual property.”

