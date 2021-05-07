ESPN’s Kellerman: We Are Seeing the ‘Decline’ of LeBron James

This week on ESPN’s “First Take,” co-host Max Kellerman said Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is on the “decline.”

According to Kellerman, the 36-year-old who has been battling injury is no longer the “best player in the world” and will likely never be again.

“Are we seeing the decline of LeBron James?” moderator Molly Qerim Rose asked.

“Yes, we are,” Kellerman replied, noting James himself has recently warned of his own decline.

“Am I the only person who … is talking about this? A couple of days ago, LeBron said, ‘I doubt that I’ll be 100% … I knew there was gonna be a chance I wasn’t gonna be 100% this season. In fact, I don’t think I’ll ever be 100% again in my career. … 100% means 100% of what you have been,” Kellerman advised.

“And make no mistake about it — LeBron James every year is in the finals and many years has won the championship because when the dust settles, when the smoke clears, it’s clear he’s still the best player in the world. Are we still sure about that?” he wondered. “Because he’s going to have to be the best player in the world to get out of the Western Conference.”

(h/t Daily Wire)

