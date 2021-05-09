Clyburn: McConnell Is a ‘Miserable Failure’ — Has ‘Personal Animus Towards Democrats’

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will not be able to block President Joe Biden’s agenda because he was a”miserable failure” at his stated goal of making former President Barack Obama a one-term president.

In a video, McConnell said, “100% of my focus is standing up to this administration. What we have in the United States Senate is total unity from Susan Collins to Ted Cruz in opposition to what the new Biden administration is trying to do to this country.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “What’s your take on that comment? Does that mean there’s no hope for bipartisanship in the Senate?”

Clyburn said, “No. I think the Republicans are going to remember that it was Mitch McConnell who told them that his number one priority was to make sure that Barack Obama was a one-term president. Last time I checked, he was a miserable failure in 2012, and Barack Obama was a two-term president and a very successful one at that.”

He added, “I think they are going to get the same thing here. Mitch McConnell has some personal animus towards Democrats that ought not to be. We are one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Let’s operate like that. This Republican Party is losing its way on all fronts, and Mitch McConnell is contributing to that in a big way.”

