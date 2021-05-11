Graham: If GOP Tries to Drive Trump Out ‘Half the People Will Leave’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sounded off on the upcoming vote to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference in response to her opposition to former President Donald Trump.

Graham disagreed with the notion that the GOP “is better off without Donald Trump.” He warned if the party were to try to drive the former president out, then “half the people will leave.”

“What’s happened is that she is trying to make the argument that the Republican Party is better off without Donald Trump, that he’s disqualified from being a member of the Republican Party, that he should never be allowed to pursue office again. I disagree with that. And I think most House Republicans disagree with that. So, when you’re a leader, and people lose confidence in you, you can be fired. And that’s what is going to happen tomorrow,” Graham outlined.

“If you try to drive [Trump] out of the Republican Party, half the people will leave,” he added. “It doesn’t mean you can’t criticize the president. It means the Republican party cannot go forward without President Trump being part of it.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent