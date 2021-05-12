McCarthy Slams Biden’s First 100 Days — Gas Lines, Inflation, Missiles in the Middle East, Border Crisis

Wednesday during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) indicated that President Joe Biden’s first 100 days left much to be desired given all the economic calamity and international turmoil.

The California Republican argued against a massive spending bill, warning it will have added consequences for an already beleaguered situation.

“[W]hy would you want to put more money into this economy when you have a supply constraint, and you have a rise in inflation — the core inflation from everything you do, from gasoline,” he said. “I mean, just think, in just over 100 days, we now have gas lines we haven’t had since Jimmy Carter. We have inflation we haven’t had since the beginning of the 80s. We’ve got missiles in the Middle East, which we didn’t have in the last four years. We’ve got a crisis along our border.”

“You know, we should – we were energy independent, and now we’re waiting in lines for gasoline?” McCarthy added. “This is absurd. Let’s go back to the things that make America stronger. It’ll make the economy stronger. It’ll lower unemployment. And we won’t have that inflation. But if they keep pumping these trillions of dollars, not only can we not pay them back, but it is the wrong economic move — and to raise taxes at the same time, you’re going to have an economy like Jimmy Carter.”

