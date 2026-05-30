DHS Chief Markwayne Mullin Wins Battle for ICE’s Delaney Hall with State Police Clearing Out Protesters

Homeland Security chief Markwayne Mullin notched a big win on Friday evening when New Jersey’s Democratic governor used local police to corral the angry progressives blockading Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Delaney Hall detention center in Newark.

“This is a win for law and order,” Mullin said in a Friday night tweet, adding:

After days of @GovSherrillNJ REFUSING to allow State Police to assist @ICEgov law enforcement against violent anti-ICE rioters, she is now allowing the New Jersey State Police to cooperate with us. Thank you, Governor.

The Governor, Mikie Sherrill, caved after Mullin reminded her that he could shut down international travel at the nearby Newark airport by reassigning customs officers at the airport to the task of guarding Delaney Hall, which can hold up to 1,000 illegal migrants.

Sherrill portrayed her retreat as a way to prevent ICE from arresting more illegal migrants in the state.

I will not give ICE the pretext to expand operations in our state. For that reason, New Jersey law enforcement is today establishing a peaceful, protected, protest zone in the area outside Delaney Hall. My Administration will be working together with community members, faith leaders, advocates, and State Police to help people move there today. Our top priority is public safety — and we need to take this opportunity to lower the temperature now.

Sherrill faced massive pressure from the left to support the blockade, partly because the state’s huge population of welfare-dependent illegal migrants is a goldmine for the Democratic Party’s political machine in the state.

Democrats portrayed the Antifa defeat as a safety measure: “To ensure the safety of everyone involved, including the overwhelmingly peaceful protestors at the facility, state police temporarily cleared the area outside Delaney Hall,” said a midnight message from New Jersey’s Attorney General, Jennifer Davenport.

There is no evidence that Mullin made any concessions to Sherrill, for example, to reduce the deportation of low-wage migrants who have been hired in place of well-paid American citizens.

Late on Friday night, state police and ICE officers removed most of the debris at the well-funded and well-supplied Antifa camp, leaving the protestors angry at their defeat.

Some of the protestors were arrested and now face jail time:

Protesters raged at Sherrill for not supporting the pro-migration protest:

“America is safer when state & federal law enforcement work together,” said a late-night tweet by DHS as local police pushed Antifa’s street gangs away from the detention center: