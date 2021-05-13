Dem TX Mayor: ‘It Frustrates Me’ That Media Isn’t Covering Border Problems

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Del Rio, TX Mayor Bruno Lozano (D) said he’s frustrated at the lack of media coverage of the crisis on the border and said that the government’s handling of migrants is “You capture and you release.”

Fox News Contributor Sara Carter asked, “Does it upset you that the majority of media isn’t even covering?”

Lozano responded, “It frustrates me. Absolutely.”

He further stated, “There’s no accountability. There’s no deterrence. There’s no — you get a slap on the wrist. You capture and you release. It’s that simple.”

