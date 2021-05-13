Joy Reid: Israel-Palestine Issue Bothers Me Because U.S. Is ‘Not in the Middle’ – Have to Think About ‘Disproportionate Power’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid said that one of the reasons she has been troubled by the Israel-Palestine issue is the fact that despite being described as a mediator, the U.S. “is definitely not in the middle.” And argued that we need to think of the issue as “one very powerful state and one group of stateless people” without any power.

Reid said, “This issue has always bothered me, for a lot of reasons. One of which is that the U.S.’ role in it has generally been said to be a mediator. But whether it’s the way the media talks about Palestinians or the way our government, generally, treats Palestinians, versus Israelis, it is definitely not in the middle.”

She later stated that we have to recognize “the disproportionate power. It’s not two states. You have one very powerful state and one group of stateless people who have no power, and we need to start thinking about it that way.”

