Cruz: Biden Should Replenish Israel’s Iron Dome Missiles

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called for President Joe Biden to replenish Israel’s supply of Iron Dome missiles.

Cruz said, “One of the real challenges Israel faces right now is their Iron Dome missiles, the interceptors, are taking out these rockets one after the other after the other. I’ll tell you something Joe Biden could do today to show decisive presidential leadership, he could stand up and say, we’re going to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missiles. By the way, these missiles never are aimed at people, they’re aimed at incoming rockets that are trying to murder innocent civilians. The Biden administration needs to act today to ensure that Israel has an adequate supply of Iron Dome missiles.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett