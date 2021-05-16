Jordan on Liz Cheney: You Can’t Have a Conference Chair ‘Reciting Democrat Talking Points’

This week on Newsmax TV’s “Saturday Agenda,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) detailed why it was necessary to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as the Republican Conference chair with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

According to Jordan, the GOP conference chair should not be “reciting Democrat talking points” nor disagreeing with 90% of the party.

“I think we are united now,” Jordan stated. “You know … with Congresswoman Cheney, you can’t have a conference chair — a spokesperson for the party — who’s reciting Democrat talking points. You can’t have a conference chair who wants to consistently go after the individual who 74 million Americans voted for. You just can’t have a conference chair who disagrees with 90% of our party, so the replacement of Liz with Elise, I think, is a good move. I think Elise has a proven track record. She’s had President Trump’s support, the … leader of our House Republicans, Mr. McCarthy, Mr. Scalise, has good support within our conference, she’s A-plus with the NRA, endorsed by Susan B. Anthony List, and most importantly … she’s a darn good communicator. And we saw that during impeachment a year and a half ago.”

He added, “So, I think she’s going to do a nice job, and we’re gonna be united focused on the crazy things Democrats want to do to the country and the unbelievable things that have already happened in just a little over 100 days of the Biden administration.”

