Oklahoma Gov. Stitt: We’re Opting Out of Federal Unemployment Benefits That Are ‘Incentivizing People to Stay at Home’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) announced that Oklahoma will opt out of federal unemployment benefits.

Stitt said, “A few weeks ago, I lifted the state of emergency in Oklahoma. Because the reality is, COVID’s no longer an emergency in our state and we have — we were one of the first states, June 1, to fully reopen, cases are down 95%. So, it is time to end the federal incentive that is incentivizing people to stay at home, and we want to get them back to work in the state of Oklahoma.”

He added, “[W]e want to opt out of the federal program that’s been incentivizing people and they’re making more money staying at home and we want to get people back to work.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett