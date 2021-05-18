Dem Rep. Crow: We ‘Need to End the Filibuster’ if We Can’t Authorize January 6 Commission

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said that the lack of certainty that the Senate will authorize a commission on the January 6 Capitol riot “underscores, once again, the need to end the filibuster in the Senate.”

Crow said, “I will say this underscores, once again, the need to end the filibuster in the Senate. Because if we can’t do something like have a commission about an insurrection that our country faced just a couple of months ago, if we can’t pass common-sense gun violence prevention, voting rights bills, it’s time for this arcane Senate procedure to come to an end. Because our democracy, frankly, at this point, depends on it.”

