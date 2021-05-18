GOP Rep. Palazzo: 2022 Almost ‘Déjà Vu’ of 2010 — Democrats Have ‘Sickness for Power,’ ‘Want to Transform and Change America’

Tuesday, during an appearance on Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS) discussed how the 2022 election cycle was shaping up for Republicans, who find themselves out of power after the 2020 election.

According to the Mississippi GOP lawmaker, the upcoming midterm is looking like it will play out much as the 2010 election cycle, in which Republicans took control of the House of Representatives and made gains in the Senate.

“[I] hate that we have to have a southern invasion of our border for us to win back seats in the House and possibly in the Senate,” he said. “But Donald Trump came in with a simple message: Let’s make America great again. We’re the greatest nation on earth, and we had kind of lost sight of that. We’ve slipped. We’ve become complacent. We’ve become globalists, you know — just give away everything that Americans have worked so darn hard for, whether it is a piece of ground on foreign soil or the Iranian nuclear arrangement, you know the failed Iranian nuclear agreement. The American people are just fed up. They saw two years of Democrats controlling the House, the Senate, and the presidency. They crammed Obamacare down our throats, Dodd-Frank, which destroyed so many community and rural banks. And they tried to push cap-and-tax. The American people woke up really quick.”

“Now, of course, we’re talking this is 2010 — the first time the Democrats just absolutely abused their power,” Palazzo continued. “Sadly, they are doing it again. It’s almost déjà vu for that, too. They have this sickness for power, and they want to transform and change America. Schumer said — ‘I’ve got big, bold plans to transform America.’ It’s really an absolute power grab — taking away our freedoms and liberties and putting them in the hands of a small group of politicians. I think people are wide awake to what’s happening. It is going to be reflected in the polls in 2022.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor