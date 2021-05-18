Kaine: ‘Troubled’ by Lack of Response by Biden Admin on Israel Conflict

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) voiced his concern for the lack of response by President Joe Biden and his administration over the deadly conflict between Israel and terrorist group Hamas.

Kaine said he has been speaking with the White House and knows “they are looking for a path to peace for calm.” He made it clear he thinks “there ought to be a cease-fire.”

“I called for a cease-fire right away because that’s what the United States does,” Kaine advised.

“And I said, Andrea, I’m troubled by that,” he added of the lack of response. “I have spoken with the White House at the beginning and the middle part of last week about this, and I’m going to continue to do that. I know they are looking for a path to peace for calm. That’s what Secretary Blinken said. But I, again, I just think the U.S. is at the front edge of calling for a cease-fire. At Yemen, we called for a cease-fire. In Afghanistan, we called for a cease-fire. So that’s what we should do. And when the civilian casualty risk declines, then we need to find space for the better path forward. So, again, I hope that the administration may lean in heavier, but whether they do or whether they don’t, I’m on the Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, and I am going to say loudly that there ought to be a cease-fire.”

