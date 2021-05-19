Cotton: Biden ‘Shutting Down American Pipelines’ and ‘Helping Construct Pipelines for Russia’ after Pretending to Be a Russia Hawk

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that President Joe Biden is “shutting down American pipelines like the Keystone XL Pipeline, but he’s helping construct pipelines for Russia.” Cotton also criticized Democrats and the mainstream media for pretending to be Russia hawks during the Trump administration for political reasons and then abandoning it to return to “their usual ways of attacking Israel for defending itself from terrorist organizations.”

Cotton said, [relevant remarks begin around 6:20] “Joe Biden is shutting down American pipelines like the Keystone XL Pipeline, but he’s helping construct pipelines for Russia. This is Vladimir Putin’s number one foreign policy priority so he can make Western Europe more dependent on Russian gas and so he can bypass our NATO allies to the east, isolating them further. Joe Biden, apparently, is going to allow this pipeline to go forward, even though he has power that Congress passed on a bipartisan basis to sanction the owners and the operators of this pipeline. I guess because he doesn’t want to offend Germany’s delicate sensibilities. It just goes to show you how Joe Biden is putting America last, if he’s shutting down American pipelines that provide good high-paying American jobs, yet he’s letting Vladimir Putin build a pipeline to Western Europe despite his opportunity to stop it.”

He added, “Joe Biden, like all these Democrats, spent the last four years pretending to be Jack Ryan out of a Tom Clancy novel for crass political reasons. But now that Joe Biden’s in office, he’s going back to his old ways of appeasing and coddling Russia. It’s not just this pipeline. He gave them a no-strings-attached extension of a very one-sided arms control agreement. He pulled his own punches. He said that, that he wasn’t going to sanction Russia, as much as they deserve to be sanctioned, for various cyberattacks on American companies, and now he’s rewarding Vladimir Putin with a summit next month in some luxury European capital.”

Cotton concluded, “Well, the mainstream media, like the Democrats, got all the mileage they could out of Russia, using it as a way to attack Donald Trump. Now that he’s not in office, they’re going back to their usual ways of attacking Israel for defending itself from terrorist organizations.”

