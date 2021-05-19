Swalwell: Not Voting for 1/6 Commission Is Republicans ‘Standing with Chaos’

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Republican lawmakers not voting for a commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol riots is “standing with chaos.”

Swalwell said, “A Republican told me last week at the House gym, he said, when did you guys become the party that stands up for cops, Joy? I think you are seeing that this is a choice between our Constitution and Chaos, and Republicans are standing with chaos. They’re the chaos party. We are the ones backing the officers, who put their lives on the line for us, were in hand-to-hand combat for hours that day, who don’t give a rip about politics but want to make sure their sacrifices matter. Three officers died. One lost an eye, and another lost multiple fingers. They deserve to have a commission that looks at what happened, what happened that day and to ensure no officer and no democracy ever weathers something like that again.”

On the thirty-five Republicans who did vote for the commission, Swalwell said, “The sentiment I hear from some of my Republican colleagues is we can weather one of these attacks, we can’t weather another one. Especially a consecutive Electoral College count four years later where something like this could happen again. This is to make sure it does not happen again.”

