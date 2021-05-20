Cruz: Four Months into It, Biden Is ‘Crawling in Bed’ with Putin, Russia

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) questioned the Biden administration’s double standard that applies to energy policy.

Cruz not only took issue with the administration’s handling of the Colonial Pipeline hack but signing off on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline connecting Germany and Russia while opposing the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Partial transcript as follows:

CRUZ: Sadly, I can’t shed a lot of light on it. It’s absolutely crazy what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are doing.

On day one in office, Joe Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline. He destroyed 11,000 jobs, high-paying jobs, including 8,000 union jobs.

Then Biden sat by and allowed Russian hackers to hack the Colonial Pipelines, producing gas lines up and down the Eastern Seaboard. He did nothing to defend it. He sat by while they paid a ransom to hackers.

And now, his reward to Russia for Russian hackers shutting down a major infrastructure pipeline in the Eastern Seaboard, is today he signed a waiver basically greenlighting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Congress has twice passed bipartisan sanctions to stop this pipeline. I authored those sanctions. We stopped it. For a year, it was shut down. It was a piece of metal at the bottom of the ocean. Putin began rebuilding the pipeline right after Biden was elected. Today, he issued a waiver.

And basically what Joe Biden has decided is pipelines in America, bad. Jobs in America, bad. Pipelines in Russia, good. Jobs in Russia, good.

And this is exactly backward. It is asinine. And four months into it, Joe Biden is crawling in bed with Putin and Russia and the enemies of America. It doesn’t make any sense.