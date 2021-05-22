Cruz: ‘The Squad’ Is Acting More Like Press Secretaries for Hamas than U.S. Congressmen

Saturday during an appearance on FNC’s “Justice,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed the so-called “Squad,” which includes Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), for their positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Texas Republican likened them to “press secretaries” for Hamas and said he would lobby for a vote in the Senate on a resolution to all Senators to express their views on that situation clearly.

[T]here’s always been a really angry, antisemitic voice on the far left,” he said. “What’s different is these are now prominent members of Congress that are vocally — Representative [Ilhan] Omar accused Israel of carrying out acts of terrorism. That is a vicious lie. And to be honest, ‘The Squad’ is acting more like the press secretaries for Hamas terrorists than they are like United States Congressmen.”

Cruz continued, “You mentioned Bernie Sanders — so Bernie in the Senate, AOC in the House have both introduced resolutions trying to block arms sales to Israel to say, ‘We’re not going to defend yourself.’ I’ll tell you something that is not publicly known yet — but next week, I’m introducing a resolution to approve the arms sales, and I’m going to fight for a vote because there’s a lot of Democrats in the Senate who want to play footsie, who want to say, ‘Well, no. I don’t agree with that antisemitic language from ‘The Squad.” Well, let’s vote. Let’s decide if you’re willing to send weapons to support Israel, or if you’re going to sashay up to the anti-Israel left, then you need to own it. And I hope we’re going to have a vote next week and decide which side of the line everyone stands on.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor