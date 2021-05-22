Prager: Israel-Palestine Dispute Not over Land — ‘The Issue Is Religion’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” conservative commentator and radio host Dennis Prager argued many were completely missing the point on the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Many on the left side of the political spectrum domestically and abroad maintain the dispute was over land. However, Prager, noting how little land Israel controls overall in the Middle East, said the dispute was really about religion.

“It’s the wrong perpetrators,” he said. “It’s as simple as that. It’s like when I was – – when I was in college, which was not recently, I was taught this was in Columbia in the 1970s, I was taught that a Black cannot be a racist. And I remember thinking that’s impossible. I mean, it’s simply impossible. I couldn’t believe I heard that, but every professor who addressed the issue said that. So, the world of the left is a make-believe world. But there is one point that I would like to make that is extremely instructive and has not been noted. And that is that these attacks are on Jews, and they are coming from various Muslim extremists in the United States, obviously not from all Muslims, and I’m not even implying that, but people need to understand something they don’t understand.”

“The Middle East dispute is not over land. Israel is the size of New Jersey,” Prager continued. “It is smaller than El Salvador. There are 22 Arab states. There is a state with a majority of Palestinians called Jordan. The issue is not land. The issue is religion. And, again, this is not what the left wants you to believe. They want you to believe it’s over land. No, it’s not. There is a big chunk of the Muslim world that would like to exterminate the Jewish state, beginning with, of course, Iran. That is why if you look at the rhetoric, it’s always f the Jews, f the Jews in all of these attacks. It’s never f the Israelis. It’s always ‘f the Jews.'”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor