George Will: GOP Won’t Investigate Jan. 6 Because of the ‘Terror It Feels for Its Own Voters’

Washington Post columnist George Will said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” roundtable that Republican lawmakers would not investigate the Capitol riot on January 6 because of the “terror it feels for its own voters.”

Partial transcript as follows:

STEPHANOPOULOS: We just heard Speaker Pelosi and — and Leader McConnell, right? Then we heard Susan Collins say she’s still optimistic for something going forward on this January 6 commission. It’s, kind of, hard to believe it’s even controversial?

WILL: Well, it’s controversial for one reason. We have something new in American history; that is a political party defined by the terror it feels for its own voters. That’s the Republican Party right now.

Every elected official is frightened of his voters, therefore doesn’t respect his voters, doesn’t like his voters, and is afraid that a vote for this will be seen as an insult to the 45th president.

There’s no reason — I mean, McConnell has a point. There are going to lots of investigations. Journalists are going to go through this. There are 450-something criminal charges now being brought, with 100 more probably to come. So there are going to be lots of information about this.

I would like to see January 6 as burned into the American mind as firmly as 9/11, because it was that scale of — of shock to the system. And I think there will be a commission, but it is controversial for that reason.