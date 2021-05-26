GOP Sen. Young: Biden Admin. Didn’t Follow Science by Spiking COVID Origin Probe

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) reacted to the Biden administration reportedly killing an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 by arguing that the Biden administration is picking and choosing when it listens to and follows science.

Host Jake Tapper stated, “I mean, the Biden team made a big show out of the importance of listening to health experts, but apparently they didn’t when it came to spiking this investigation at the State Department.”

Young responded, “You can’t listen to the science and emphasize the importance of following science selectively. Otherwise, your credibility becomes undermined, and that applies to Republicans and Democrats alike, but it’s really been the Democrats who have been placing great emphasis on this. So, once again, President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, they need to come up with answers.”

