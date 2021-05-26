Uyghur Rights Group Spox: Companies That Act ‘Very Woke’ Are Profiting from ‘Modern-Day Slavery’

During a portion of an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Campaign for Uyghurs Director of Public Affairs and Advocacy Julie Millsap accused companies, even those “that present themselves as these very woke companies” of making money “off of literal modern-day slavery.”

Millsap said, “We have companies, even companies that present themselves as these very woke companies in support of the right causes that are, behind closed doors, profiting off of literal modern-day slavery.”

She also stated, “We would venture to say that if they have supply chains in the region, they absolutely do have links to forced labor.” And “They need to extricate themselves from having any links with any suppliers in the region.”

