ADL CEO: Some in Congress Not Clearly Denouncing Antisemitism by Qualifying Statements with Mentions of Anti-Palestinian Hate

During an interview with CBS on Thursday, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said that some in Congress haven’t been clear in their denunciations of antisemitism by qualifying their statements with denunciations of “antisemitism and all forms of hate,” or “antisemitism and anti-Palestinian hate.” Greenblatt said that officials must “say, clearly, without qualifications, this hate, antisemitism is unacceptable.”

Greenblatt praised President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their statements on antisemitism, and that “members of Congress have also been clear and cogent. But some haven’t been. Some have felt the need to qualify these statements against antisemitism by saying, antisemitism and all forms of hate, right? Or antisemitism and anti-Palestinian hate. Look, I deeply and passionately believe in a two-state solution that provides dignity and equality to Palestinians and safety and security to Israelis. But in this moment, when Jews are being, again, attacked in broad daylight, when synagogues and businesses are being vandalized, when individuals are being harassed…elected officials need to say, clearly, without qualifications, this hate, antisemitism is unacceptable.”

Greenblatt also said that he wishes Republican leadership had denounced Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) comments on the Holocaust earlier than they did.

