Angus King: ‘You Can Have Some Fun’ with People Demanding Investigation of COVID Origin But Not 1/6 Commission

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME) stated that he thinks we need to discover the origins of COVID-19 and that “you can have some fun” with people like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) advocating for transparency and investigations on the origins of the virus, but opposing a commission on the January 6 Capitol riot.

King said the lab leak theory is “a possibility. It seems like quite a coincidence that there’s a lab in the city of Wuhan, which we know is where this disease came from that experiments with viruses. So, it seems to me, it’s worth tracking down.”

He later added, “I was watching Josh Hawley make that speech last night about how we needed transparency and investigation, the American people deserve the truth. I mean, it was all very high-minded. And then I’m thinking, wait a minute, this is the guy that opposes the investigation vigorously, that we want to do into January 6. So, you can have some fun with that clip and talk about the January 6 investigation, which was a pretty serious attack on democracy, but I’ll put that aside.”

King concluded that he doesn’t want to declassify information on the lab leak in a way that could reveal sources and methods, and that we do need to figure out how COVID-19 emerged.

