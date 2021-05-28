Kennedy: Biden Business Dealings Sends Message that ‘American Foreign Policy Can Be Bought Like a Sack of Potatoes’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) hammered President Joe Biden for recent revelations showing he appeared to lie about not having any knowledge of his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings.

Biden has denied knowledge of Hunter’s dealings, saying in 2019 on the campaign trail, “I have never discussed, with my son or my brother or with anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses. Period.” A photograph and recent reporting seem to contradict that claim.

Kennedy told host Sean Hannity that the message sent to the world by then-Vice President Biden meeting with his son’s foreign business associates is that “American foreign policy can be bought like a sack of potatoes.”

“Joe Biden denied any knowledge of Hunter’s foreign dealings, business dealings. We now know he lied, Senator. What should the consequences be?” Kennedy asked.

“Well, President Biden needs to address this issue,” Kennedy replied. “President Obama put him in charge of the foreign affairs of two countries, China and Ukraine. And in both cases, his son walked away with millions of dollars worth of contracts.”

“You know the message that sent to the world? American foreign policy can be bought like a sack of potatoes,” he added.

