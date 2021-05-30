NBC’s Todd: GOP Blocking 1/6 Commission Was a Failed ‘Stress Test for Our Democracy’

Anchor Chuck Todd declared Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “sadly our democracy failed and failed big time” and blamed Senate Republicans for voting down a commission to investigate January 6.

Todd said, “If Friday’s Senate vote on an independent commission to investigate January 6th was a stress test for our democracy, well then, sadly our democracy failed and failed big time. Republicans managed to block the commission even with 54 senators voting for it. It was still six votes short of the 60 needed to defeat a Republican-led filibuster. Not surprisingly, Democrats condemned the Republicans for their nearly unanimous opposition.”

In a video, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said, “Shame on the Republican Party for trying to sweep the horrors of that day under the rug because they’re afraid of Donald Trump.”

Todd said, “Not surprisingly, the Republicans voted down the commission after leader Mitch McConnell came out publicly against it.”

In a video, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said, “There’s no new fact about that day we need the Democrats extraneous commission to uncover.”

Todd added, “McConnell has made it plain that the more attention cast on January 6th, the worse it will be for Republicans in 2022, pure and simple that’s why he’s against it, period. So on a Memorial Day weekend, when we honor men & women who gave their lives defending our democracy, this Congress has chosen not to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the worst attack on our Capitol — the Citadel of this democracy — since 1812.”

