Roland Martin: ‘Lame-Ass’ Sinema, Manchin ‘Are Going to Screw the Nation’ by Protecting Filibuster

Journalist Roland Martin said Sunday on MSNBC blasted Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) as “lame-ass” because they wanted to keep the filibuster rule.

On the Texas election law, Martin said, “The Republican Party in Texas and across this country is a complete trash party. I’m not going to mince any words because what you’re seeing is you’re seeing a naked abuse of power. It is grossly undemocratic. They do not care about black and brown voters. Let me be really clear: They’re also targeting white voters, young white voters that are on college campuses, as well. There has to be an absolute response to this that is massive.”

He continued, “Lame-ass Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin need to wake the hell up and realize what is going on because their refusal to end the filibuster over this notion of, ‘Oh, I want bipartisanship.’ Show me bipartisanship in Arizona. Show it to me in Texas. Show it to me in Georgia. Show it to me in Mississippi. Show it to me in South Carolina. Republicans are running game all across the country, and these two are sitting on their behinds in D.C. saying, ‘No, let’s keep bipartisanship.’ They are going to screw the nation because of their ridiculous actions.”

Matin added, “Republicans do not want to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act. The only way this gets done, two democrats, 48 democrats who want to move right now, but two are stuck on stupid by saying. ‘Oh, no, we don’t want to get rid of the filibuster because it is bipartisanship.'”

