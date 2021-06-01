DNC Chair Harrison: ‘Why Are We Doing Everything That We Can in This Country to Take Away the Right to Vote?’

During Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison claimed Republicans “are doing everything” possible “to take away the right to vote of American citizens.”

Harrison argued that the efforts by the GOP to pass legislation to ensure voting integrity is “not about integrity,” but rather “them keeping political power.”

“All of those things are really, really important so that we allow the American people to make the decision on who they want to represent them,” Harrison said of H.R. 1 and H.R. 4. “Let’s not curb that.”

He continued, “You know, it’s so sad to see these same Republicans who — remember back when we went into Iraq, they were on the floor of the House of Representatives and they were applauding those moments where Iraqis dipped their fingers in that purple paint and said, ‘Oh, look at how America allowed this democracy to thrive once again.’ Well, hell, why are we doing everything that we can in this country to take away the right to vote of American citizens? But that’s what’s on the Republicans. This is not about integrity — this is about them keeping political power, and I would be damned. We will not allow them to do that.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent